Afghan Health Workers Need Access to Taliban-Controlled Areas - Human Rights Commission

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Afghanistan's Human Rights Commission on Sunday has requested the Taliban to allow health workers into militant-controlled areas of the country in order to spread awareness amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The Human Rights Commission of Afghanistan has urged and requested the Taliban to allow health teams in areas under the control of the Taliban to inform public on the coronavirus prevention, raise awareness and provide health services to locals," the commission said in a statement.

According to the health authorities, Afghanistan has so far confirmed 16 coronavirus cases in the country.