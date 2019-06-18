Afghan President, UK Prime Minister Discuss Afghanistan Peace Process - Statement

MOSCOW/KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met with outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday in London to discuss the Afghan peace process, the UK prime minister's office said in a statement.

"On regional stability, the Prime Minister welcomed the steps toward peace in Afghanistan that President Ghani has taken, as well as his talks with Prime Minister [Imran] Khan of Pakistan. The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's support for these efforts," the statement said.

During his visit, Ghani also met with UK Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt to push for extension of support for Afghan forces.

According to a statement released by the Afghan presidential palace, Mordaunt told Ghani that the United Kingdom would continue supporting Afghanistan in its fight against international terrorism.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.