UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan President, UK Prime Minister Discuss Afghanistan Peace Process - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:00 AM

Afghan President, UK Prime Minister Discuss Afghanistan Peace Process - Statement

MOSCOW/KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met with outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday in London to discuss the Afghan peace process, the UK prime minister's office said in a statement.

"On regional stability, the Prime Minister welcomed the steps toward peace in Afghanistan that President Ghani has taken, as well as his talks with Prime Minister [Imran] Khan of Pakistan. The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's support for these efforts," the statement said.

During his visit, Ghani also met with UK Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt to push for extension of support for Afghan forces.

According to a statement released by the Afghan presidential palace, Mordaunt told Ghani that the United Kingdom would continue supporting Afghanistan in its fight against international terrorism.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban UK Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Russia Visit London United Kingdom May 2015 Ashraf Ghani From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

1 hour ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

1 hour ago

PML-N government ruined national exchequer: Raja B ..

42 minutes ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

1 hour ago

Southwestern China rattled by series of quakes

1 hour ago

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi Dies Aged ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.