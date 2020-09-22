UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Atmosphere At Intra-Afghan Peace Talks In Doha 'Healthy'

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 11:57 PM

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Atmosphere at Intra-Afghan Peace Talks in Doha 'Healthy'

The atmosphere of the talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha is "healthy," High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Chairman Abdullah Abdullah said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The atmosphere of the talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha is "healthy," High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Chairman Abdullah Abdullah said on Tuesday.

"I should say that after 42 years of war, the start of talks in Doha I consider historic," Abdullah said. "It has started well. It continues now as we are speaking. The contact groups are meeting one another and there will be a get together of the two teams, the whole team... The atmosphere considering the background I should consider it as healthy."

Abdullah pointed out there is a sense that willingness exists among the Taliban to take advantage of that situation and contribute.

The Afghan government and the Taliban launched peace talks in Doha earlier this month after both sides successfully completed a long-awaited prisoner exchange arrangement. There is no predetermined time frame for the peace negotiations, which are the first direct talks between the two warring sides.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in Doha, stipulating a gradual withdrawal of US troops as well as the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations and prisoner exchanges. The talks were delayed multiple times as the Afghan government and the Taliban disagreed over the prisoner exchange process.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Prisoner Exchange Doha United States February Government

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff tours site of UAE-Greece joint mili ..

1 hour ago

Anit-polio drive successfully continues in AJK

13 seconds ago

Accused arrested in rape case

15 seconds ago

Opposition wants to abolish anti-money laundering ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey, Greece agree to talks on Mediterranean ten ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 4 businesses and warns 18 for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.