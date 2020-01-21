African Union Should Get More Involved in Libya Settlement - AU Panel Chair

(@imziishan)

The African Union will discuss at its next summit in February the need for Africa to become more involved in the settlement of the conflict in Libya, Amre Moussa, the chairman and member of the Panel of the Wise with the African Union Commission, told Sputnik on Tuesday

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The African Union will discuss at its next summit in February the need for Africa to become more involved in the settlement of the conflict in Libya, Amre Moussa, the chairman and member of the Panel of the Wise with the African Union Commission, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Sunday, several world leaders met in Berlin to discuss the conflict in Libya. Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairperson of the African Union Commission, attended the conference. The resulting communique welcomed the African Union's organization of the Reconciliation Forum in the spring this year.

"The intention to get the African Union more involved is very positive.

There is no reason, logic to have Europe more important than Africa. This is the right thinking, and I hope all of us can find a solution," Moussa said.

He added that this would be discussed at the summit expected on February 9.

"The issue of the silence of the guns, which is an initiative for Africa, should apply to Libya," Moussa continued.

Libya has been torn between rival powers for years. However, last year saw a significant escalation as the Libyan National Army launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from the forces loyal to the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord.