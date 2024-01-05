Open Menu

AI Breathes New Life Into Old Trends At CES Gathering

The annual tech industry fair known as the Consumer Electronics Show is regaining momentum after the pandemic, with artificial intelligence (AI) infusing everything from bicycles to baby bottles

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The annual tech industry fair known as the Consumer Electronics Show is regaining momentum after the pandemic, with artificial intelligence (AI) infusing everything from bicycles to baby bottles.

The gadget extravaganza referred to as CES formally kicks off Tuesday in Las Vegas, boasting more than 3,500 exhibitors and expecting some 130,000 visitors.

CES exhibitor and attendee numbers have jumped each year since the Covid-19 pandemic caused it to be an online-only event in 2021.

"After Covid some people thought they were not going back," Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi told AFP.

"But, smaller companies that don't have the brand power to get attention they deserve at their own events are deciding to be part of the conversation at CES."

While the show is increasingly a showcase for startups, big brands such as Amazon, Google, Intel, Netflix, Samsung, Sony and TikTok will also be there next week, according to the Consumer Technology Association organizing the event.

