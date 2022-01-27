UrduPoint.com

Aid May Not Reach Afghan People Due To Lack Of Oversight On Ground - US Inspector General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Aid May Not Reach Afghan People Due to Lack of Oversight on Ground - US Inspector General

Foreign humanitarian assistance may not reach Afghan people due to the lack of on-the-ground oversight because neither the United States nor any other Western donor has a presence in the country, US Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Foreign humanitarian assistance may not reach Afghan people due to the lack of on-the-ground oversight because neither the United States nor any other Western donor has a presence in the country, US Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko said on Thursday.

"While all this aid flows, neither the United States nor any other Western donor at this time has a diplomatic or military presence on the ground in Afghanistan. This lack of on the ground oversight increases the risk that that foreign assistance will be diverted before it reaches the people who need it most," Sopko said during a virtual event organized by the Atlantic Council.

Sopko explained that the United States has spent more than $146 billion on reconstruction in Afghanistan over the past 20 years while an estimated 30% of that aid was either wasted or stolen.

The Afghan economy has been crumbling since the Taliban takeover and withdrawal of foreign troops last fall. The country's foreign assets were frozen and a number of countries and organizations refused to cooperate with the Taliban. The WHO and other United Nations agencies have pledged to continue humanitarian help to the people of Afghanistan regardless of political circumstances.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations United States May Event All Billion

Recent Stories

Two of most wanted robbers gang arrested

Two of most wanted robbers gang arrested

13 seconds ago
 Ukraine posts daily coronavirus case record

Ukraine posts daily coronavirus case record

14 seconds ago
 ITC Tennis Tournament from Friday

ITC Tennis Tournament from Friday

16 seconds ago
 Inter-Provincial Curriculum workshop 2022 conclude ..

Inter-Provincial Curriculum workshop 2022 concludes

19 seconds ago
 Biden to host German Chancellor Scholz on Feb 7

Biden to host German Chancellor Scholz on Feb 7

3 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting of District Education reform ove ..

DC chairs meeting of District Education reform oversight committee

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>