Air Raid Sirens Sound In Multiple Regions Of Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2023 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in several regions of Ukraine late on Saturday night, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian regions of Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, as well as the Kiev-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia region, at around 19:50 GMT on Saturday, the ministry's online map showed.

On the night from Friday to Saturday, air raid warnings were in effect across the entire territory of Ukraine.

Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in several regions of Ukraine in the early hours of Saturday.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

