Airbnb To House 20,000 Afghan Refugees Globally For Free

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 04:36 PM

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said on Tuesday that the company would provide free accommodation around the world for 20,000 Afghan refugees, stressing the need to tackle what he calls "one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time

"Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free," Chesky wrote on Twitter.

The executive director added that the resettlement of Afghan refugees is "one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time," mentioning that the company "feels responsibility to step up."

Airbnb provides a special program for housing people in emergency and critical situations.

It is used mainly for those who suffered from natural disasters or fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 15, the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country. Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a limited number of Afghan asylum seekers.

