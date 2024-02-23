Open Menu

Al Ittihad Into Asian Champions League Last Eight Despite Benzema Own Goal

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad had to bounce back from a Karim Benzema own goal against Navbahor in Jeddah on Thursday to seal a place in the Asian Champions League quarter-finals.

The two-time winners went into the last-16 second leg with the Uzbekistan side with the tie locked at 0-0 following a goalless draw in Namangan last week.

However, Ittihad needed a close-range Abderrazak Hamdallah finish and an own goal three minutes from time at King Abdullah sports City to turn around the contest and win 2-1.

The 2004 and 2005 Asian champions advance to the final eight on the same scoreline aggregate.

Ittihad were the better side throughout, with former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho going close early on having curled an effort narrowly wide from the edge of the Navbahor penalty area.

Moments earlier, 2018 World Cup winner N'Golo Kante surged forward and pulled back the ball to Hamdallah, who seemed certain to score. Yet the Moroccan's shot was blocked brilliantly by Filip Ivanovic.

Then, on 25 minutes, Navbahor struck against the run of play.

Jamshid Iskanderov sent an in-swinging corner into the hosts' box, but Benzema thumped a header into his own goal.

Benzema was playing for the first time since December following reports of a bust-up with team management.

Ittihad, though, drew level in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Benzema, a high-profile summer signing having left Real Madrid on a free transfer, went some way to atoning, the Frenchman heading down Ahmed Al Ghamdi's corner to allow Hamdallah to sweep home from close range.

With 15 minutes remaining, Benzema thought he had put Ittihad in front, the former Ballon d'Or slamming home Ahmed Hegazi's centre.

Yet the goal was disallowed because the Egyptian defender had strayed offside in the build-up.

Marcelo Gallardo's side finally got their winner in the 87th minute when Saleh Al Amri's out-swinging corner from the right was somehow sliced into his own goal by Navbahor striker Toma Tabatadze.

Completely unopposed at the near post, Tabatadze spooned the ball over goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov and into the far corner.

In the closing minutes, Navbahor's Jovan Dokic was given a straight red for a high challenge on Al Amri in which he caught the Saudi winger in the head with his studs. Al Amri had to be substituted, with Ittihad seeing out the match.

- Al Hilal move on -

The Jeddah club will meet record winners, and current Saudi Pro League leaders, Al Hilal in next month's two-legged quarter-final. The four-time winners booked their place in the next round later on Thursday, with a 3-1 victory against Iran's Sepahan in Riyadh.

Having lost the corresponding fixture 3-1, Sepahan gave themselves hope by going 1-0 up nine minutes into the second half at Kingdom Arena, through Farshad Ahmadzadeh.

However, after Sepahan defender Slavash Yazdani was sent off on 70 minutes for bringing down Malcom, Salem Al Dawsari restored parity on his 400th appearance for Hilal.

Ruben Neves then volleyed home a spectacular shot from range, with Aleksandar Mitrovic completing the scoring in injury time.

Hilal, beaten finalists last year, go through 6-2 on aggregate.

