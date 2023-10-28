Open Menu

Al-Nakhli Wins Silver, Al-Qurashi Wins Bronze At Asian Para Games 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Al-Nakhli wins silver, Al-Qurashi wins bronze at Asian Para Games 2023

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Saudi athletes Hani Al-Nakhli and Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi secured silver and bronze medals, respectively, at the Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

This brings Saudi Arabia's medal tally at the games to nine: two gold, four silver, and three bronze.

Al-Nakhli came second in discus in the F33 category with a distance of 10.

53 meters, while wheelchair racer A-Qurashi came third in men's 400m T53 event, finishing at a time of 51 seconds.

The Asian Para Games 2023 will end Saturday after competitions that included more than 4,000 athletes hailing from 44 Asian countries.

Prince Fahad Bin Jalawi Alsaud, Vice President at Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and head of the Saudi delegation participating in the games, will attend the closing ceremony at the Big Lotus Stadium, which hosted the opening ceremony of the games.

Related Topics

China Saudi Hangzhou Saudi Arabia Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event From Asia

