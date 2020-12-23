UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Shabaab Claims Beheading Of Local Chief In Kenya

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:53 PM

Al-Shabaab claims beheading of local chief in Kenya

The Al-Shabaab militant group abducted and beheaded the chief of a clutch of villages in northeastern Kenya near the border with Somalia, the militants and local police sources said Wednesday

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Al-Shabaab militant group abducted and beheaded the chief of a clutch of villages in northeastern Kenya near the border with Somalia, the militants and local police sources said Wednesday.

Omar Adan Buul, the head of the Gumarey sub-location in Wajir county, was kidnapped on Friday by militants who had raided the area and "lectured the locals", according to Kenyan media reports.

"It is true the chief who went missing last week on Friday has been found dead. His head was dumped on the road but the rest of the body has not been found," a local police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Another police officer said "we have collected the head and taken it to the mortuary".

"This is the work of Al-Shabaab... we are looking for the rest of the body or the parts, we hope it wasn't taken to the other side," he added, referring to over the Somali border.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the "execution" through their Shahada news Agency, according to the US monitoring group SITE.

The group said it had taken the chief prisoner during an attack that seized control of a Kenyan police outpost, a claim that has not been confirmed.

The Al-Qaeda-linked group has been waging a violent insurgency across Somalia seeking to unseat the internationally-backed government in the capital Mogadishu.

They were driven out of Mogadishu by government forces backed by 20,000 African Union peacekeepers in 2011.

But the group still controls swathes of territory outside the cities, from where they launch attacks against government targets, as well as occasionally crossing the border to carry out raids in Kenya.

Al-Shabaab has ramped up the intensity of its attacks in Kenya in recent years, including several major assaults as far as the capital Nairobi, which have left nearly 300 dead.

Related Topics

Somalia Dead Attack Militants Police Prisoner Road Wajir Nairobi Mogadishu Kenya SITE Border Media From Government

Recent Stories

PSL confirms first-round pick order for 2021 seaso ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Sharjah Museums Author ..

41 minutes ago

Russia's Duma Passes in 1st Reading Bill Allowing ..

3 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi signs reference seeking SC ..

3 minutes ago

Japan to tighten entry from Britain over new virus ..

3 minutes ago

Australia keen to enhance trade relations with : H ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.