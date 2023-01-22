MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) Militants of the al-Shabaab terrorist group (banned in Russia) attacked the headquarters of the Banaadir regional administration in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, on Sunday, the Goobjoog News portal reported.

The attack started with a car bombing, followed by intense gunfire.

In total, three explosions were heard in the city, the news outlet reported.

Al-Shabaab is a Somali-based Islamist insurgent group with links to the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia). The group has long been leading an insurgency against the Somalian Federal government, staging numerous attacks in an effort to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.