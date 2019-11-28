UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Albania Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 40, Rescue Operations In Thumane Halted - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:04 PM

Albania Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 40, Rescue Operations in Thumane Halted - Reports

The number of victims of the devastating earthquake in Albania has increased to 40 people, Albanian news portal Exit reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The number of victims of the devastating earthquake in Albania has increased to 40 people, Albanian news portal Exit reported on Thursday.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake took place in the early hours of Tuesday and was followed by several powerful aftershocks. The disaster caused significant destruction, especially in the city of Durres.

According to the news outlet, rescue operations continued in Durres, but were stopped in the city of Thumane, where, presumably, there are no more people under the rubble.

It is reported that at present, 45 people have been rescued from under the rubble, three of them are in serious condition. More than 650 were injured. Three children, aged three, four and eight are among the victims.

Albanian Prime Minister Edy Rama on Wednesday canceled the celebrations on November 28 on the occasion of the Day of the Albanian flag, declared national mourning and proclaimed an emergency regime in the cities of Tirana and Durres.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Prime Minister Durres Tirana Albania Albanian November From

Recent Stories

India continues to divert attention from HR violat ..

3 minutes ago

SA, UAE to build oil refinery of wroth $70 billio ..

13 minutes ago

Hong Kong protests: Trump signs Human Rights and D ..

2 minutes ago

Chilean lawmakers warn democracy at stake as viole ..

2 minutes ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on course to ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 15 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.