Albanian troops control key strike-hit airport

Tirana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Albanian troops remained in control of Tirana's airport Thursday after some 20 air traffic controllers were arrested over a strike that has held up coronavirus vaccine supplies.

Balkan nation deployed soldiers late Wednesday to ensure control of the airport, which is of "particular importance for national security", Infrastructure Minister Belinda Balluku said.

The air traffic controllers' strike forced the cancellation of all flights on Wednesday and early Thursday, including a plane carrying Covid-19 vaccines to what is also known as Rinas international airport.

"Due to the suspension of flights at Rinas, we could not receive a delivery of vaccines on Wednesday, while every second is precious for all," Prime Minister Edi Rama told a rally on Thursday.

Air traffic controllers are demanding a pay raise after their wages were cut by 62 percent during the last year as the coronavirus pandemic dealt a huge blow to the air travel sector.

Police said around 20 controllers were arrested Wednesday in connection with the walkout.

The Tirana prosecutor's office said it had opened an investigation for "abuse of power" against those responsible for the strike.

They could face up to seven years in prison if tried and found guilty.

Albania is in the midst of a heated campaign for an April 25 parliamentary election, and Balluku accused the strikers of pushing "a political agenda".

"No one can hold the country hostage," she warned.

Rama accused opposition parties of backing the strike to "block Rinas airport and prevent the delivery of vaccines" needed to battle the coronavirus.

"Distance yourselves from those who have pushed you into this crazy game," the prime minister tweeted in a message addressed to the strikers.

He also said that those determined to continue the strike would not be able to return to work.

They could be replaced with foreign staff, Defence Minister Niko Peleshi said Thursday.