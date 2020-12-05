UrduPoint.com
Almost 1,250 Refugees Returned To Nagorno-Karabakh In Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Almost 1,250 refugees have returned to Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, within the past 24 hours with the assistance from Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Russian peacekeepers escorted regular buses with refugees returning to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of the Republic of Armenia. Today, 1,244 people have been delivered from Yerevan to Stepanakert by buses," the ministry said in a statement.

The buses were escorted by patrols of Russian peacekeepers and military police.

Some 32,000 refugees have already returned home.

In November, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week war over the disputed area. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed republic and stipulated deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

After the hostilities had ceased, Armenian refugees started to return to Nagorno-Karabakh, with Russian peacekeepers ensuring their safety.

