Open Menu

Three Medals For Belarus At WT President’s Cup In Bulgaria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Three medals for Belarus at WT President’s Cup in Bulgaria

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Representatives of the Belarusian national taekwondo team won three medals at the international tournament WT President’s Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria, BelTA has learned.

Raman Turavinau (80kg) defeated three representatives of Croatia and an athlete of Turkiye on his way to the final where he beat Russia’s Artem Mytarev to claim gold.

Yulia Vitko (57kg) defeated athletes from Greece, Croatia, and Serbia. The Belarusian beat Russia’s Margarita Bliznyakova in the final. Georgiy Gurtsiev clinched bronze in the 58kg weight category.

In the U18 competitions in Sofia Belarusian athletes clinched three medals as well. Nikita Belavy won gold in the 45kg category. Palina Mikhachuk collected silver in the 68kg event. Elizaveta Badanina claimed bronze in the 42kg event.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

5 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

18 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

18 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

18 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

2 days ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

2 days ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

2 days ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

2 days ago

More Stories From World