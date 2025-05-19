Three Medals For Belarus At WT President’s Cup In Bulgaria
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 01:30 PM
MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Representatives of the Belarusian national taekwondo team won three medals at the international tournament WT President’s Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria, BelTA has learned.
Raman Turavinau (80kg) defeated three representatives of Croatia and an athlete of Turkiye on his way to the final where he beat Russia’s Artem Mytarev to claim gold.
Yulia Vitko (57kg) defeated athletes from Greece, Croatia, and Serbia. The Belarusian beat Russia’s Margarita Bliznyakova in the final. Georgiy Gurtsiev clinched bronze in the 58kg weight category.
In the U18 competitions in Sofia Belarusian athletes clinched three medals as well. Nikita Belavy won gold in the 45kg category. Palina Mikhachuk collected silver in the 68kg event. Elizaveta Badanina claimed bronze in the 42kg event.
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From World
-
Three medals for Belarus at WT President’s Cup in Bulgaria5 minutes ago
-
Japan to launch prescreening of visa-free travelers in FY 202845 minutes ago
-
Xi stresses high-quality compilation of 15th Five-Year Plan1 hour ago
-
Sharjah crowned champions of AFC Champions League 21 hour ago
-
Romania Presidential Election 2025/Ilie Bolojan: Romania has chosen, congratulations, Nicusor Dan!1 hour ago
-
Former US President Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive form' of prostate cancer1 hour ago
-
Chairmen of parliaments of CSTO PA member states visit Ala-Archa natural park3 hours ago
-
Astana hosts Night of Museums4 hours ago
-
Recent India-Pakistan combat was 'clear setback for India': New York Times12 hours ago
-
PHMM provides free medical treatment to 9,170 intending pilgrims so far: Dr Shaheer17 hours ago
-
Kill23 hours ago
-
.1 day ago