Open Menu

PM Shehbaz To Meet China, Russia, Tajikistan Presidents Today

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 07:17 PM

PM Shehbaz to meet China, Russia, Tajikistan presidents today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the Peoples, besides meeting other world leaders here on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the Peoples, besides meeting other world leaders here on Tuesday.

The prime minister arrived here at the Chinese capital city from Tianjin on Monday night by a bullet train after attending the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and SCO Plus meeting.

He will also meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and discuss the matters of bilateral and international importance.

A visit to Beijing's local hospital and interaction with prominent Chinese businessmen are also on the prime minister's agenda for the day.

In Tianjin, the prime minister addressed the meetings of the SCO Council of Heads of State and SCO Plus meetings and also held meetings with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev.

While being in Beijing, Prime Minister Shehbaz will also meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and discuss multifaceted dimensions of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation.

He will also attend the military parade with President Xi and other world leaders here to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the World’s Anti-Fascist War.

Recent Stories

UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for P ..

UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for Palestinians

1 hour ago
 FMC hosts transformative self-defense workshop to ..

FMC hosts transformative self-defense workshop to empower women

10 seconds ago
 Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming Wor ..

Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming World Athletics Championship 2025

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilatera ..

PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilateral ties 

1 hour ago
 ICH Case, CCP recovers Rs 495 million Penalty from ..

ICH Case, CCP recovers Rs 495 million Penalty from LDI operators

12 seconds ago
 T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lo ..

T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today at Sharjah Cric ..

2 hours ago
Govt to mark 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet M ..

Govt to mark 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with Int’l Se ..

13 seconds ago
 PMYP's historic partnership set to revolutionize t ..

PMYP's historic partnership set to revolutionize tourism

14 seconds ago
 Cambridge launches Pakistan edition of Climate Que ..

Cambridge launches Pakistan edition of Climate Quest to empower youth with clima ..

3 minutes ago
 Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in ..

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan 

2 hours ago
 Vegetable exports increase 43.2% to $430 mln

Vegetable exports increase 43.2% to $430 mln

3 minutes ago
 Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

3 hours ago

More Stories From World