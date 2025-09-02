UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for Palestinians

(@Abdulla99267510)

UK Foreign Secretary David Lidington criticises Israel over Gaza crises

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2025) In a strongly worded speech to the UK Parliament, Foreign Secretary David Lidington not only expressed deep concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza but also announced plans to provide medical treatment and scholarships for Palestinians affected by the conflict.

Lidington's statements come amid mounting international pressure on Israel over its actions in Gaza.

Lidington revealed that severely ill and injured children from Gaza, along with their parents, would soon be brought to the UK for medical treatment, with the first group expected to arrive shortly. He also confirmed that the UK government would fulfill its promise to offer scholarships to Palestinian students, providing them with opportunities for higher education in the UK.

In his address, Lidington criticized Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza, calling them a "man-made famine" rather than a natural disaster.

He warned that blockades on aid were seriously damaging Israel's reputation on the global stage, particularly among the younger generation.

Lidington also called for an immediate ceasefire and urged Israel to seek security through safe borders rather than through permanent occupation. He further announced that the UK would soon recognize Palestinian statehood, asserting that this recognition was neither a reward for Hamas nor a threat to Israel’s security.

As the conflict drags on, public opinion in countries like the US, UK, and other Western nations continues to shift in favor of Palestine. Countries like France, Belgium, and the UK have announced they will support Palestinian statehood in the UN General Assembly, marking a major diplomatic challenge for Israel.