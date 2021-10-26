Americans' Approval of Congress Hits 2021 Low at 21% - Poll

US Democrats, stung by the inability of Democratic lawmakers to pass a 2022 budget, helped push down Congress' overall approval rating to 21%, the lowest point of the year, a Gallup poll said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) US Democrats, stung by the inability of Democratic lawmakers to pass a 2022 budget, helped push down Congress' overall approval rating to 21%, the lowest point of the year, a Gallup poll said on Tuesday.

"Congress' approval is low because hardly any Republicans (5%) and relatively few political independents (22%) offer positive reviews of the legislative body.

At the same time that Democrats' approval has plunged to its lowest level in 2021 -- now 33%, down from 55% in September," a press release explaining the poll said.

The current 21% approval, while a new low for the year, is slightly above the 18% average in Gallup polls over the past decade, the release added.

Moreover, with Democrats on Capitol Hill reportedly closer to a deal for the fiscal 2022 spending bill, the release noted that Democrats' approval of Congress could rebound next month, according to the release.