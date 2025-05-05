Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

(@Abdulla99267510)

Larkana in Sindh experiences record-breaking rainfall today, makes e highest recorded rainfall for month of May since 1991

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday issued a fresh weather forecast for Karachi, addressing speculation about the likelihood of rain in the city.

Earlier in the day, the light rainfall accompanied by strong winds and overcast skies was reported in various areas of Karachi during the early morning hours around Fajr, bringing a noticeable drop in temperature and a pleasant change in weather.

While the Met Office had initially predicted more rain in the evening on Monday, the influx of dry northeastern winds has now reduced the chances of further rainfall in the city.

Meteorologists had earlier projected that Karachi could experience intermittent showers continuing through Tuesday.

However, the change in wind patterns has made significant rainfall less likely.

In contrast, Larkana experienced record-breaking rainfall today, marking the highest recorded rainfall for the month of May since 1991. According to the Meteorological Department, 38 mm of rain was recorded in a single day—surpassing the previous record of 15.0 mm recorded on May 21, 1991. Back in May 1991, the total monthly rainfall in Larkana had reached 24 mm.

The PMD continues to monitor weather developments across Sindh and advises residents to stay updated through official channels for the latest forecasts.