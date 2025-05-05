PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 climax as Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi face off in a high-stakes match that could decide the final playoff spots. The PSL 10 Match 25 will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Monday, May 5, at 8 PM PST.

Will Multan's home advantage prove decisive? Or will Peshawar's star power overcome the odds? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 25, Multan Sultans vs. Peshawar Zalmi.

Head-to-Head PSL Past Records: Multan Sultans vs. Peshawar Zalmi

Look at Multan Sultans' performance against Peshawar Zalmi in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Multan Sultans played 16 matches against Peshawar Zalmi and won 11. So, Multan Sultans are the favourites to win the 25th match of PSL 2025.

Now, let's examine the past performance of each team individually.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans played 79 PSL matches from PSL Season 03 to the last season and won 45, for a 56.96 win percentage. They became the champions in PSL 2021 and have consistently been runners-up in the previous three seasons. They are consistently at the bottom of the points table this time, and we hope they end the tournament with a great win.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 104 PSL matches from 2016 to the previous season and won 55, with a 53.08% win percentage. They won the title once in PSL Season 02 and are fighting hard to qualify for the playoffs.

Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10

Multan Sultans faced Peshawar Zalmi in their third match this season. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first. Zalmis scored 227 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 16th over, scoring just 107 runs. Zalmi won the match by 120 runs.

Let’s review how Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi are doing against other teams in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Multan Sultans in PSL 10

Multan Sultans faced the Karachi Kings in their first match of the season. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 234 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by four wickets with four balls left.

Multan Sultans faced Islamabad United in their second match this season. The Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. Islamabad United scored 202 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 19th over, scoring just 155 runs, and United won the match by 47 runs.

Multan Sultans faced Lahore Qalandars in their 4th match of PSL 10. Multan won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 228 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. In the second half, Sultans restricted Qalandars to 195 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in the 20 overs. Multan Sultans won the match by 33 runs.

The 5th match of Multan Sultans in PSL 10 was against Islamabad United. Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 168 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 17 balls left.

Multan Sultans played their sixth match of PSL 10 against Lahore Qalandars. This time, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Lahore Qalandars chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by five wickets with six balls left.

The 7th match of Multan Sultans in PSL 10 was against Quetta Gladiators. Gladiatros won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans were all out in the 17th over, scoring 89 runs. Quetta Gladiators chased the target in the 7th over, winning the match by 10 wickets with 79 balls left.

Multan Sultans again faced Karachi Kings in their 8th match this season. Kings won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 204 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Kings restricted Multan Sultans to 117 runs in the 17th over, winning the match by 87 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10

Peshawar Zalmi faced Quetta Gladiators in their first match of PSL 10. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 216 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 136 runs. Gladiators won the match by 80 runs.

Zalmi faced Islamabad United in its second match of the season. They won the toss and decided to bat first. United scored 243 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 19th over, scoring just 141 runs, and United won the match by 102 runs.

Zalmi faced the Karachi Kings in its fourth match of the season. The Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 17 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by two wickets with three balls left.

The 5th match of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025 was against Lahore Qalandars. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the last over, scoring 129 runs. Peshawar Zalmi chased the target in the 17th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 20 balls left.

Peshawar Zalmi faced Quetta Gladiators again in their 6th match of the season. Peshawar Zalmi again won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 178 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 114 runs. Gladiators won the match by 64 runs.

The 7th match of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 was against Islamabad. United won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 143 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi chased the target in the 17th over, winning the match by six wickets with 20 balls left.

Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Points Table

Let’s review how Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi are doing at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.

Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Points Table

Multan Sultans have played eight matches this season, winning against Lahore Qalandars and losing twice to Islamabad United and Karachi Kings and once to Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars, and Peshawar Zalmi. Their Net Run Rate is currently -2.597, and they are in last place on the PSL 10 points table with two points.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Points Table

Peshawar Zalmi has played seven matches this season, winning against Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, and Lahore Qalandars and losing twice to Quetta Gladiators, once to Karachi Kings, and Islamabad United. The Net Run Rate of Peshawar Zalmi is currently -0.507 and is in 5th place at the PSL 10 Points table with six points.

PSL 10 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Squads

The following is the list of Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi's playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10, Match 25.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

The Multan Sultans' playing 11 for PSL 2025 Match 25 will include the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (C) Michael Bracewell Usama Mir David Willey Iftikhar Ahmed Usman Khan Chris Jordan Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hasnain Akif Javed Gudakesh Motie Josh Little Faisal Akram Tayyab Tahir Ubaid Shah Shahid Aziz Johnson Charles Muhammad Amir Barki Shai Hope Yasir Khan

Multan Sultans 2025 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 10 Match 25 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan

Johnson Charles

Tayyab Tahir

Usman Khan

Yasir Khan

Shai Hope

Muhammad Amir Barki

Multan Sultans 2025 Bowlers

The bowlers for Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Match 25 will be among the following players.

Chris Jordan

Akif Javed

Faisal Akram

Gudakesh Motie

Mohammad Hasnain

Josh Little

Usama Mir

Ubaid Shah

Shahid Aziz

Multan Sultans 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Multan Sultans in PSL 10 Match 25 will be among the following players.

David Willey

Iftikhar Ahmed

Michael Bracewell

Kamran Ghulam

Multan Sultans 2025 Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan or Usman Khan will be the wicketkeepers for Multan Sultans in PSL Season 10.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

The playing 11 for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025 Match 25 will include the following players.

Babar Azam (C) Saim Ayub Tom Kohler-Cadmore George Linde Mohammad Ali Mohammad Haris Abdul Samad Hussain Talat Nahid Rana Arif Yaqoob Najeebullah Zadran Max Bryant Mehran Mumtaz Sufyan Moqim Ali Raza Maaz Sadaqat Ahmed Daniyal Alzarri Joseph Mitchell Owen Luke Wood

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Batters

Batters for the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Match 25 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam

Abdul Samad

Najeebullah Zadran

Max Bryant

Saim Ayub

Mohammad Haris

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers for the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Match 25 will be among the following players.

Ali Raza

Ahmed Daniyal

Arif Yaqoob

Alzarri Joseph

Mehran Mumtaz

Mohammad Ali

Nahid Rana

Sufyan Moqim

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Match 25 will include the following players.

George Linde

Hussain Talat

Maaz Sadaqat

Mitchell Owen

Luke Wood

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Wicketkeepers

Mohammad Haris or Tom Kohler-Cadmore will be the wicketkeeper of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2025 Match 25.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win PSL 10 Match 25. However, Peshawar Zalmi are playing well this season. We predict that Peshawar Zalmi will win the 25th match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score

To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 25, Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi's live score at 8 PM PST on Monday, May 5, 2025, on UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.