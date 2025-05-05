Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

India's decision to block GTV News on YouTube appears to stem from the channel's coverage of the Pahalgam False Flag Operation

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) India's decision to block GTV News on YouTube appears to stem from the channel's coverage of the Pahalgam False Flag Operation. The channel’s reporting challenged the official narrative, citing inconsistencies and raising questions about how events were portrayed both domestically and internationally.

GTV News maintains that its journalism was fact-based and aimed at holding authorities accountable.

However, Indian authorities reportedly viewed the content as inflammatory.

This incident is part of a larger pattern of increasing restrictions on foreign and independent digital media operating in India.

Digital rights experts warn that the move may set a troubling precedent for media pluralism and the right to information in the region.