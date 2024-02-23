Angola's Internet Users Total 11 Mln
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LUANDA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Angola has 11 million internet users, representing a penetration rate of 33 percent of the country's population, Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication Mario Oliveira announced Friday.
During the first edition of the Internet Governance Forum held in the national capital of Luanda, the minister also said the use of social networks is experiencing significant growth, with 3.45 million users.
He identified the challenges facing the sector as increasing broadband coverage and other last-mile support infrastructure, reducing the digital divide between urban and rural areas, and promoting digital literacy.
