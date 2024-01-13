Another winter storm, extreme cold spreading across parts of Canada

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OTTAWA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Another winter storm is spreading across Canada's Ontario and Quebec Friday evening through to Sunday, CTV news reported Friday.

The heavy snowfall and extreme winds are expected to produce road hazards and up to 30 centimetres of snow in some regions, said CTV News.

"We're talking about a system that is slowly edging its way into Ontario and Quebec," Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng was quoted as saying. "It's already affecting much of the Midwest, and much of the southern U.S. as well."

Cheng said snowfall warnings were issued in southern Quebec, along with a winter storm warning for the capital city of Ottawa, north of the Ottawa Valley, and areas near Lake Huron.

"We also have special weather statements from Quebec City all the way to far-eastern Quebec," he said. "We still have a winter weather travel advisory for areas along the shores of Lake Ontario towards London and also for areas in northeastern Ontario, including Timmons."

Environment Canada issued weather warnings, statements and watches in every province and territory across the country on Friday morning.

Extreme cold is an issue on the West Coast, in the Prairies and in northern Canada, where it may feel as cold as minus 55 Celsius, CTV News reported.