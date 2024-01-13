Another Winter Storm, Extreme Cold Spreading Across Parts Of Canada
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2024 | 01:10 PM
OTTAWA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Another winter storm is spreading across Canada's Ontario and Quebec Friday evening through to Sunday, CTV news reported Friday.
The heavy snowfall and extreme winds are expected to produce road hazards and up to 30 centimetres of snow in some regions, said CTV News.
"We're talking about a system that is slowly edging its way into Ontario and Quebec," Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng was quoted as saying. "It's already affecting much of the Midwest, and much of the southern U.S. as well."
Cheng said snowfall warnings were issued in southern Quebec, along with a winter storm warning for the capital city of Ottawa, north of the Ottawa Valley, and areas near Lake Huron.
"We also have special weather statements from Quebec City all the way to far-eastern Quebec," he said. "We still have a winter weather travel advisory for areas along the shores of Lake Ontario towards London and also for areas in northeastern Ontario, including Timmons."
Environment Canada issued weather warnings, statements and watches in every province and territory across the country on Friday morning.
Extreme cold is an issue on the West Coast, in the Prairies and in northern Canada, where it may feel as cold as minus 55 Celsius, CTV News reported.
Recent Stories
Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan
PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats
ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
National polio immunization campaign concludes
Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December
Three die as fire erupts in house
Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza
Blinken meets senior Chinese official
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police
More Stories From World
-
10 volumes of "The Development History of Marxism" published4 minutes ago
-
18 dead, 35 injured in Colombian highway landslide5 minutes ago
-
U.S. agricultural futures fall5 minutes ago
-
China's coastal bulk freight index up in December15 minutes ago
-
China renews yellow alert for thick fog25 minutes ago
-
6 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Australia's Sydney25 minutes ago
-
5.0-magnitude quake hits Fiji Islands Region --25 minutes ago
-
Taiwan votes in key election under Chinese threats34 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's garment, footwear, travel goods exports down 12 pct in 202335 minutes ago
-
Rugby Union: Challenge Cup results45 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results55 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 hours ago