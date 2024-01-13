Open Menu

Another Winter Storm, Extreme Cold Spreading Across Parts Of Canada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Another winter storm, extreme cold spreading across parts of Canada

OTTAWA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Another winter storm is spreading across Canada's Ontario and Quebec Friday evening through to Sunday, CTV news reported Friday.

The heavy snowfall and extreme winds are expected to produce road hazards and up to 30 centimetres of snow in some regions, said CTV News.

"We're talking about a system that is slowly edging its way into Ontario and Quebec," Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng was quoted as saying. "It's already affecting much of the Midwest, and much of the southern U.S. as well."

Cheng said snowfall warnings were issued in southern Quebec, along with a winter storm warning for the capital city of Ottawa, north of the Ottawa Valley, and areas near Lake Huron.

"We also have special weather statements from Quebec City all the way to far-eastern Quebec," he said. "We still have a winter weather travel advisory for areas along the shores of Lake Ontario towards London and also for areas in northeastern Ontario, including Timmons."

Environment Canada issued weather warnings, statements and watches in every province and territory across the country on Friday morning.

Extreme cold is an issue on the West Coast, in the Prairies and in northern Canada, where it may feel as cold as minus 55 Celsius, CTV News reported.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Snow Canada Road London Ottawa Ontario May Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pak ..

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

1 hour ago
 ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting can ..

ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

5 hours ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

14 hours ago
National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

14 hours ago
 Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

14 hours ago
 Three die as fire erupts in house

Three die as fire erupts in house

14 hours ago
 Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and south ..

Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza

14 hours ago
 Blinken meets senior Chinese official

Blinken meets senior Chinese official

14 hours ago
 Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Poli ..

Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police

14 hours ago

More Stories From World