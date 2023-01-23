UrduPoint.com

Apple Going To Assemble Around 25% Of IPhones In India - Trade Minister

Apple plans to increase its production capacity in India and assemble around a quarter of its smartphones in the country, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

"They're (Apple) already at about 5-7% of their manufacturing in India. If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25% of their manufacturing," he said at a conference, as quoted by CNBC.

In September, Apple announced it was ready to launch production of its latest iPhone 14 in India.

Devices are supposed to be assembled at a Foxconn factory near the Indian city of Chennai. Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and main assembler for Apple.

According to JPMorgan's reports, around 5% of Apple's iPhone 14 manufacturing will likely be relocated to India in 2023, starting from the end of last year, and will reach 25% by 2025. That year, Apple is also planning to have almost 25% of all its devices assembled outside China.

