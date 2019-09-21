UrduPoint.com
Arab Countries Will Continue To Jointly Solve Palestinian Problem - Deputy Envoy To LAS

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 11:42 AM

Joint efforts by Arab countries at the UN level and in other international organizations to uphold the interests and rights of the Palestinians will be continued to achieve a solution to the Palestinian problem, Muhannad Akluk, deputy permanent representative of Palestine to the League of Arab States (LAS), told Sputnik in an interview

"We call on the Arab countries to support us politically, to support our principles that we adhere to in resolving the Palestinian issue, to support the rights of the Palestinians, above all, the right to self-determination and the creation of their own state within the borders of June 4, 1967, as well as the right to return compensation to the Palestinian refugees in accordance with the decision of the UN General Assembly, the right to independence and sovereignty," Akluk said, commenting on the latest statements by Israel, in particular by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, about the intention to annex parts of the West Bank.

The deputy envoy emphasized that the main efforts should be concentrated on the UN platform.

"First of all, we ask the Arab countries to actively act on this issue at the UN, both in the Security Council and at the level of the General Assembly. The aim of such actions should be the implementation of all previously adopted resolutions and international law in the Palestinian territories," he said said.

Akluk explained that at a meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States at the level of foreign ministers in Cairo, the member states agreed to continue efforts to uphold Palestinian rights in the UN Human Rights Committee in Geneva to condemn crimes against the Palestinian people, and in UNESCO to protect Palestinian heritage in Jerusalem, Hebron and Bethlehem.

At a campaign rally on September 10, Netanyahu announced that Israel would take first steps to apply its sovereignty to the Jordan Valley immediately after forming the new government.

