Architectural heritage and palm farms in Najran Form an Esthetic, Artistic Tapestry

NAJRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The multi-story clay houses with their unique architectural style and the surrounding date palm farms create a beautiful artistic landscape that characterizes the Najran Region.

The clay houses, representative of the architectural heritage of the region, are surrounded by palm trees in a harmonious tableau and have become a frequent destination for tourists from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond who come to enjoy the breathtaking landscape.

The Saudi Press Agency lens has captured the uniqueness of the Najran scenery that attracts and enchants.