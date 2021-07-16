UrduPoint.com
Ardern Calls On Countries To Share Vaccines, Avoid Nationalism At APEC Summit

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after meeting her counterparts at a virtual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) called on all countries to share COVID-19 vaccines and avoid any type of vaccine nationalism.

"We need to speed up the flow of vaccines across borders. As leaders, we [should] focus on how to get vaccines to everyone as soon as possible. This means we have collective agreement to move beyond vaccine nationalism," Ardern told journalists after the virtual meeting. 

