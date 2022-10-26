UrduPoint.com

Argentina Completes Phase I Trials Of Its Own COVID-19 Vaccine - CONICET

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Argentina Completes Phase I Trials of Its Own COVID-19 Vaccine - CONICET

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Argentina has completed Phase I trials of its own coronavirus vaccine, they have proven its safety and effectiveness, the National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET) said.

"The Argentinean ARVAC vaccine Cecilia Grierson (named after the first Argentine female doctor, Cecilia Grierson) is safe and highly immunogenic, according to a report on Phase 1 clinical trials that involved 80 healthy people," the council said.

The vaccine is planned to be used as a booster dose.

This is the first infectious disease vaccine entirely manufactured in Argentina, CONICET said. It is effective against Gamma and Omicron strains of COVID-19.

Phase II and III trials are expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year, allowing Argentina's ANMAT health agency to approve the vaccine in 2023.

Related Topics

Doctor Argentina Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2022

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th October 2022

51 minutes ago
 At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of I ..

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of Indo-Pak Indus Water Treaty

10 hours ago
 New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate ..

New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate as Truss Amid Economic Storm

10 hours ago
 Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ni ..

Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ninth Sanctions Package Against ..

10 hours ago
 US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers ..

US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers After Russian Court Upholds S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.