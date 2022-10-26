Argentina Completes Phase I Trials of Its Own COVID-19 Vaccine - CONICET

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Argentina has completed Phase I trials of its own coronavirus vaccine, they have proven its safety and effectiveness, the National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET) said.

"The Argentinean ARVAC vaccine Cecilia Grierson (named after the first Argentine female doctor, Cecilia Grierson) is safe and highly immunogenic, according to a report on Phase 1 clinical trials that involved 80 healthy people," the council said.

The vaccine is planned to be used as a booster dose.

This is the first infectious disease vaccine entirely manufactured in Argentina, CONICET said. It is effective against Gamma and Omicron strains of COVID-19.

Phase II and III trials are expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year, allowing Argentina's ANMAT health agency to approve the vaccine in 2023.