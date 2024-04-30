Open Menu

Boy, 14, Killed In London Sword Attack: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Boy, 14, killed in London sword attack: police

Hainault, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A 14-year-old boy died on Tuesday after a man wielding a sword stabbed the youth, two police and two other people, in a street attack in east London, police said.

The man used what appeared to be a Samurai-type sword in the Hainault district shortly before 7:00 am (0600 GMT).

Police said they arrested a 36-year-old man using Taser stun weapons and took him into custody. The incident is not believed to be terror-related, they said.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, from London's Metropolitan Police, said all five victims were taken to hospital.

The two police officers were awaiting surgery for "significant" injuries, he added. But they, and those sustained by the two members of the public, were not believed to be life-threatening.

"It's with great sadness that one of those injured in this incident... has died from their injuries," he told reporters at the scene.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Died London Man All From Sad

Recent Stories

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

19 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

34 minutes ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

42 minutes ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

51 minutes ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

2 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

2 hours ago
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

5 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

5 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

6 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From World