Boy, 14, Killed In London Sword Attack: Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Hainault, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A 14-year-old boy died on Tuesday after a man wielding a sword stabbed the youth, two police and two other people, in a street attack in east London, police said.
The man used what appeared to be a Samurai-type sword in the Hainault district shortly before 7:00 am (0600 GMT).
Police said they arrested a 36-year-old man using Taser stun weapons and took him into custody. The incident is not believed to be terror-related, they said.
Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, from London's Metropolitan Police, said all five victims were taken to hospital.
The two police officers were awaiting surgery for "significant" injuries, he added. But they, and those sustained by the two members of the public, were not believed to be life-threatening.
"It's with great sadness that one of those injured in this incident... has died from their injuries," he told reporters at the scene.
Recent Stories
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
'Bloodsicles', baths keep Philippine zoo animals cool as heatwave hits2 minutes ago
-
New York judge fines Trump for gag order violations3 minutes ago
-
Fatah-Hamas talks in Beijing on promoting intra-Palestinian reconciliation: China13 minutes ago
-
Fire destroys 33 houses in Myanmar's Yangon22 minutes ago
-
Economy Minister, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister discuss cooperation43 minutes ago
-
KSrelief starts volunteer training in advanced first aid project in Indonesia53 minutes ago
-
KSrelief Supervisor General meets with Sudanese Finance Minister53 minutes ago
-
King Charles III resumes public duties as he fights cancer1 hour ago
-
KSrelief launches 25th volunteer program in Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan1 hour ago
-
Israel PM warns of Rafah offensive 'with or without' Gaza truce deal1 hour ago
-
Boy, 13, killed in London sword attack: police1 hour ago
-
Dying salmon trouble Norway's vast fish-farm industry1 hour ago