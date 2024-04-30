Boy, 14, killed in London sword attack: police

(@FahadShabbir)

Hainault, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A 14-year-old boy died on Tuesday after a man wielding a sword stabbed the youth, two police and two other people, in a street attack in east London, police said.

The man used what appeared to be a Samurai-type sword in the Hainault district shortly before 7:00 am (0600 GMT).

Police said they arrested a 36-year-old man using Taser stun weapons and took him into custody. The incident is not believed to be terror-related, they said.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, from London's Metropolitan Police, said all five victims were taken to hospital.

The two police officers were awaiting surgery for "significant" injuries, he added. But they, and those sustained by the two members of the public, were not believed to be life-threatening.

"It's with great sadness that one of those injured in this incident... has died from their injuries," he told reporters at the scene.