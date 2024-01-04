Open Menu

Argentina Court Suspends Milei Labor Reforms

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Argentine judges on Wednesday suspended labor law changes that formed part of a mega-decree of sweeping economic reforms and deregulation announced by the new libertarian President Javier Milei.

The main trade union federation had challenged the changes, which took effect last Friday, on grounds that they erode basic worker protections such as the right to strike and parental leave.

Judges at Argentina's labor appeals chamber froze labor-related elements of Milei's decree which, among other things, increased the legal worker probation period from three to eight months, reduced certain compensations and cut pregnancy leave.

Judge Alejandro Sudera questioned the "necessity" and "urgency" of the decree and suspended the measures until they can be properly considered by Congress, in a ruling published by the Telam news agency.

Some of the measures, the judge added, appeared to be "repressive or punitive in nature."

Thousands took to the streets last week to protest the reforms of Milei, who won elections late last year with promises of slashing state spending as Argentina deals with an economic crisis.

