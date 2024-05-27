Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates Vietnamese President on his election, swearing-In

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a congratulatory cable to President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam General To Lam on the occasion of his election and constitutional swearing-in as the President of Vietnam.

In the cable, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to the president and the people of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for further progress and prosperity.