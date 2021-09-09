Argentina Receives First Batch of Pfizer Vaccines

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The first 100,620 doses of Pfizer vaccine reached Argentina, the government said on Wednesday.

A second batch with another 160,290 vaccines is due in the coming days, with a total of 580,000 injections scheduled to be supplied to the country in September.

In total, Argentina expects 20 million doses under the agreement with Pfizer.

To date, over 17 million people of Argentine 45 million population have been fully vaccinated, and 28,5 million received one shot of a vaccine.