Argentine Researchers Say Safe to Combine Sputnik V With Sinopharm, AstraZeneca Vaccines

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) A study by the Buenos Aires provincial health ministry has shown that it is safe to combine the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine with other drugs.

"The Health Ministry of the province of Buenos Aires reports that, according to the preliminary results of the ongoing study, the combination of the Sputnik V vaccine with Sinopharm and AstraZeneca did not show severe side effects," the statement said.

As such, 41.6% of patients participating in the testing did not show any reaction, 8.

4% experienced fever and back pain, and 50% had pain in the injection area.

Those participating in the study are Argentine citizens over 18 years old who have never been sick with COVID-19 and had received the first vaccine dose from seven to 45 days prior to registering for the testing.

"The study shows it is highly safe to combine the vaccines," the health authority stressed.

Buenos Aires is also conducting a similar study on a combination of vaccines, and the results will be released soon.