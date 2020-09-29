Armenia Informed EEC of Readiness to Host Meeting of EAEU Heads of Government on October 9

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Armenia informed the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) of its readiness to host a meeting of the heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union member states on October 9 in Yerevan, the EEC Council will discuss this issue on Thursday, Iya Malkina, assistant to the EEC board chairman, said on Facebook.

"The Armenian side informed the commission about its readiness to hold the intergovernmental council on October 9 in Yerevan. They took it into account. I think the deputy prime ministers will discuss this issue at the council on Thursday," she said.

Earlier, she said that plans to hold a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, in which the heads of government of the EAEU countries take part, in Armenia on October 9 amid the aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh remain, but the format is being worked out.