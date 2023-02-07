Armenia Submitted Proposals on Peace Agreement to Baku - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Armenia submitted its proposals on a peace agreement to Azerbaijan and received a response, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Armenia submitted its proposals on a peace agreement to Azerbaijan and received a response, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Tuesday.

"We presented our proposals to the Azerbaijani side, and I received a response from the Azerbaijani side.

And I think this is a continuation of joint work," Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin.

The minister recalled that the parties were supposed to meet in Moscow last December, but the meeting was canceled, despite this Armenia and Azerbaijan will continue to study each other's proposals.