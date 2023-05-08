Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders to Resume Peace Talks in Brussels on Sunday - Reports

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will resume peace talks on Sunday in Brussels with the participation of European Council President Charles Michel, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will resume peace talks on Sunday in Brussels with the participation of European Council President Charles Michel, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources.

The report said that this would be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since their meeting in Munich in February.

In addition, Pashinyan and Aliyev are expected to hold negotiations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron at a summit in Moldova on June 1, the report added.

Last week, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said that its head, Ararat Mirzoyan, had reached progress on some provisions of a bilateral agreement on peace during talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in the United States.

In September 2022, a new outbreak of hostilities between Yerevan and Baku was reported in an area unrelated to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region (also known as the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh) � the most serious escalation since the 2020 events.

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling and reported losses in their ranks.

The situation further exacerbated in December 2022, when the Lachin corridor, the only road that links Armenia to the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave but runs through the Azerbaijani district, was blocked by a group of Azerbaijanis described by Baku as environmental activists.

On February 18, 2023, Aliyev and Pashinyan held peace talks in Munich. Following the negotiations, Aliyev said that the main issue was that the peace treaty between the two countries should be drawn up on the basis of international norms and principles, and that any provisions on Nagorno-Karabakh were unacceptable.