UrduPoint.com

Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders To Resume Peace Talks In Brussels On Sunday - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders to Resume Peace Talks in Brussels on Sunday - Reports

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will resume peace talks on Sunday in Brussels with the participation of European Council President Charles Michel, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will resume peace talks on Sunday in Brussels with the participation of European Council President Charles Michel, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources.

The report said that this would be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since their meeting in Munich in February.

In addition, Pashinyan and Aliyev are expected to hold negotiations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron at a summit in Moldova on June 1, the report added.

Last week, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said that its head, Ararat Mirzoyan, had reached progress on some provisions of a bilateral agreement on peace during talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in the United States.

In September 2022, a new outbreak of hostilities between Yerevan and Baku was reported in an area unrelated to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region (also known as the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh) � the most serious escalation since the 2020 events.

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling and reported losses in their ranks.

The situation further exacerbated in December 2022, when the Lachin corridor, the only road that links Armenia to the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave but runs through the Azerbaijani district, was blocked by a group of Azerbaijanis described by Baku as environmental activists.

On February 18, 2023, Aliyev and Pashinyan held peace talks in Munich. Following the negotiations, Aliyev said that the main issue was that the peace treaty between the two countries should be drawn up on the basis of international norms and principles, and that any provisions on Nagorno-Karabakh were unacceptable.

Related Topics

Prime Minister German Road Yerevan Ararat Baku Brussels Armenia Munich Progress Azerbaijan United States Moldova February June September December Sunday 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman and members of ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman and members of UAE Fatwa Council

15 minutes ago
 TV host Nida Yasir admits to using skin whitening ..

TV host Nida Yasir admits to using skin whitening injections

15 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal opens work on 13 projects at Narowal U ..

Ahsan Iqbal opens work on 13 projects at Narowal University

2 minutes ago
 Afghanistan’s FM denies ban on girls’ educatio ..

Afghanistan’s FM denies ban on girls’ education

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to strengthen cooperation in bila ..

Pakistan, EU vow to strengthen cooperation in bilateral, multilateral fields

2 hours ago
 Lahore Chamber thankful to Governor Punjab for hon ..

Lahore Chamber thankful to Governor Punjab for honoring private sector

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.