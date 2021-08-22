Armenian Defense Minister to Attend Opening of ARMY-2021 Forum in Russia - Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan will take part in the opening of the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2021 and the International Army Games in Russia, the ministry said on Sunday.

"The delegation headed by Karapetyan will leave on August 22 on a working visit to the Russian Federation to participate in the opening ceremonies of the ARMY International Military-Technical Forum and the International Army Games," the statement read.

Russia has hosted the International Army Games annually since 2015 for military teams from across the world to come together and compete in various disciplines, such as a tank race, sniper shooting, a flight crew competition and a combat ship crew competition, among others.

The seventh edition of the Games will be held from August 22-September 4 across eleven countries.

The ARMY International Military Forum will be held from August 22-28 to showcase innovative ideas and achievements in the field of high-tech production.