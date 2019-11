(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan regards Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's recent visit to Yerevan as a fruitful one.

"I am very pleased to speak about the productive visit of my counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to Yerevan. Thorough discussions [were held] and certain agreements on a wide range of issues [were reached].

[We] continue to work actively to strengthen our interaction and cooperation. The foundation of our friendship is very strong," Mnatsakanyan wrote on Twitter.

Lavrov arrived in Yerevan on November 10 for a two-day official visit. His agenda included talks with Armenia's leadership, participation in a wreath-laying ceremony at a monument dedicated to the victims of the Armenian genocide and the opening of a World War II photo show, and a meeting with Armenian students.