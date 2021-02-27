UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian President Turns Down General Staff Chief's Dismissal - Press Service

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Armenian President Turns Down General Staff Chief's Dismissal - Press Service

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has not approved Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's request to dismiss Armed Forces' General Staff Chief Onik Gasparyan, the president's office said on Saturday.

"The Republic's president, within his constitutional powers, has returned the draft of the decree with objections ... Generalizing opinions of lawyers and experts, the conclusion is that the decree's draft fundamentally contradicts the Constitution," the office wrote on its website.

The office stressed that Sarkissian did not support any party to the row and was guided exclusively by national interests in his decision.

"With no doubt, the armed forces should remain neutral on political issues. It is evident that due to the war, the armed forces personnel need common support and attention more than ever. The solution to the problems of the army's personnel is prioritized and can not be neglected," the statements said.

According to the office, the president believed that the current political situation in the country had no precedence and should be settled through comprehensive decisions rather than individual reshuffles in the armed forces' command.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Lawyers

Recent Stories

DHA discusses implementation of smart healthcare t ..

50 seconds ago

Hamriyah Free Zone inks investment deal with Medtr ..

16 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 10 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United ..

46 minutes ago

Lady Gaga’s stolen unharmed dogs return to polic ..

1 hour ago

UAE supports Saudi Arabian foreign ministry’s st ..

2 hours ago

Karachi Kings defeats Multan Sultans by seven wick ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.