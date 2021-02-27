YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has not approved Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's request to dismiss Armed Forces' General Staff Chief Onik Gasparyan, the president's office said on Saturday.

"The Republic's president, within his constitutional powers, has returned the draft of the decree with objections ... Generalizing opinions of lawyers and experts, the conclusion is that the decree's draft fundamentally contradicts the Constitution," the office wrote on its website.

The office stressed that Sarkissian did not support any party to the row and was guided exclusively by national interests in his decision.

"With no doubt, the armed forces should remain neutral on political issues. It is evident that due to the war, the armed forces personnel need common support and attention more than ever. The solution to the problems of the army's personnel is prioritized and can not be neglected," the statements said.

According to the office, the president believed that the current political situation in the country had no precedence and should be settled through comprehensive decisions rather than individual reshuffles in the armed forces' command.