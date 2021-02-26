Armenian President Visits General Staff of Armed Forces to Meet With Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Armenian President Armen Sarkisyan on Friday visited the General Staff of the Armed Forces to meet with its chief, Onik Gasparyan, whose dismissal was requested by the prime minister, Nikol Pashinayan, the presidential press service said.

"Armenian President Armen Sarkisyan visited the General Staff of the Armed Forcess, where he met with the GS chief Onik Gasparyan," the statement said, without giving any other details.

Earlier in the day, a presidential aide told Sputnik that the president had not sent back to Pashinyan his request to have the chief of general staff fired.