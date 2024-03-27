Open Menu

As Moscow Mourns, Opinion Divided On Ukraine Accusations

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) On the streets of Moscow on Sunday, there was shock, grief and anger as Russia observed a day of national mourning after the deadliest attack in the country for two decades.

And as mourners laid flowers at tributes and lit candles in churches, there were mixed feelings over President Vladimir Putin's suggestion of a Ukrainian connection to the attack which killed more than 130 concertgoers.

"I'm still in shock," 35-year-old lawyer Ruslana Baranovskaya told AFP on a street running off the capital's famed Red Square. "It's a tragedy that crushed me mentally."

Across the square -- which was closed to the public -- a flag was being flown at half-mast above the Kremlin.

At least 137 people, including three children, were killed when armed gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall concert hall on Friday evening, before setting fire to the building.

The Islamic State (IS) group has claimed responsibility on multiple occasions and published a graphic video of the gunmen carrying out the attack.

Putin has not commented on IS's claims, but did say four suspected gunmen who had been arrested were trying to flee to Ukraine.

And the FSB security service said the attackers had "contacts" on the other side of the border.

