UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASEAN Summit Kicks Off, Highlights Post-COVID-19 Recovery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:39 PM

ASEAN summit kicks off, highlights post-COVID-19 recovery

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Thursday opened its 37th summit under the chairmanship of Vietnam via video conference, with focus on recovery from COVID-19 and the role of the bloc in the post-pandemic world

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Thursday opened its 37th summit under the chairmanship of Vietnam via video conference, with focus on recovery from COVID-19 and the role of the bloc in the post-pandemic world.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong noted that in 2020 all ASEAN countries showed their courage and determination with efforts to overcome challenges and difficulties.

The cohesiveness and responsiveness of ASEAN have been shown strongly in COVID-19 prevention and control and the efforts to recover from the epidemic, he said.

Trong emphasized that in the new context, regional dialogue and cooperation frameworks with ASEAN playing a central role need to be well promoted.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also delivered a speech at the ceremony, announcing that ASEAN will officially finalize the negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and sign the deal at the upcoming RCEP summit, which would affirm strong determination on free trade and ASEAN's ties with partners.

He suggested that ASEAN should focus resources and efforts at the highest level on gradually reducing the risk of COVID-19, making vaccines and effective treatment methods available soon, and promoting measures to support businesses in resuming production and activities to ensure employment and livelihoods for local people.

Within the framework of the summit, the bloc will approve the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework and its implementation plan, Phuc said, noting that the recovery of trade exchange in the region is underway and the bloc may consider resuming travel routes for ASEAN citizens.

Comprising over 20 high-level events, the 37th ASEAN summit and related summits are scheduled for Nov. 12-15.

Established in 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Vietnam is the ASEAN chair for 2020.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Thailand Exchange Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam May 2020 All From Asia Employment

Recent Stories

Woman, her four-year old gang-raped in Kashmore

14 minutes ago

Turkey Sees No Validity in Greece's Objections to ..

2 minutes ago

Wuhan holds world health expo following epidemic

2 minutes ago

10 outlaws arrested, narcotics and weapons seized

2 minutes ago

Motorcyclists advised to wear face mask, glasses f ..

2 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8,683,916

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.