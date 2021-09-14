UrduPoint.com

Assad Thanks Russia For Efforts To Protect Int'l Law During Meeting With Putin - Damascus

Tue 14th September 2021

Assad Thanks Russia For Efforts to Protect Int'l Law During Meeting With Putin - Damascus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Syrian President Bashar Assad thanked Russia for its efforts to protect international law during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Assad's office said on Tuesday.

"I would like to use this meeting to express my gratitude to Russia and the Russian people for the humanitarian assistance provided to the Syrian people .

.. I want to thank you and the Russian political system, in particular, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the efforts that have been made at international meetings to protect international law," Assad said, as quoted by his office in a statement.

