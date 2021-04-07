UrduPoint.com
AstraZeneca Commissioned To Continue Studies Of Vaccine-Linked Blood Clotting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:35 PM

AstraZeneca Commissioned to Continue Studies of Vaccine-Linked Blood Clotting

The UK-Swedish company AstraZeneca has been asked to continue research of the link between its coronavirus vaccine and blood clotting, Sabine Straus, chair of the committee at the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said Wednesday, shortly after EMA suggested listed blood clotting as a rare side effect of the vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The UK-Swedish company AstraZeneca has been asked to continue research of the link between its coronavirus vaccine and blood clotting, Sabine Straus, chair of the committee at the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said Wednesday, shortly after EMA suggested listed blood clotting as a rare side effect of the vaccine.

"The manufacturer, AstraZeneca, will have to conduct studies and research, and has been commissioned by EMA to further investigate these reactions," Straus, who leads the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee at EMA, said.

At the same time, the executive director of the EU drug regulator, Emer Cooke, stressed that it was important to keep using all available vaccines.

"It's very important that we use the vaccines that we have available to us. We need to beat this pandemic, we need to make sure that people have confidence in the vaccines. These are very rare side effects. The risk of mortality from COVID is much greater than the risk of mortality from these side effects," Cooke said.

