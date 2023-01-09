UrduPoint.com

At Least 30 Rioters Arrested In Brasilia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2023 | 04:00 AM

At Least 30 Rioters Arrested in Brasilia - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) A Supreme Court judge in Brazil has ordered the arrest of 30 rioters in the capital, where supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro temporarily seized government buildings, the Brazilian G1 news portal reports.

On Sunday, Brazilian media reported that supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Congress building in Brasilia, with police dispersing them with gas and noise grenades. Protesters also attacked Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, as well as the Supreme Court building.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered the arrest of 30 people who were detained at the scene of the crime, G1 said on Sunday, adding that around 150 people were detained in Brasilia.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital.

The federal intervention in Brazil's Federal District will last until January 31, according to Lula's decree that was read out by him on Sunday from Sao Paulo.

Lula told journalists that the Sunday riots in Brasilia were "barbaric" and promised to find and punish those responsible, as well as those who financed the unrest.

On January 1, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in and started his third term as president of Brazil. He won the presidential election in the runoff on October 30, defeating Bolsonaro by a close margin, prompting countrywide protests from supporters of the former Brazilian president.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Riots Police Brasilia Sao Paulo Brazil January October Congress Gas Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khor ..

Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khorfakkan

3 hours ago
 UAE, Pakistan advancing parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Pakistan advancing parliamentary cooperation

5 hours ago
 UAE a trading capital of the world: Thani Al Zeyou ..

UAE a trading capital of the world: Thani Al Zeyoudi

6 hours ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to take part in Steel ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to take part in SteelFab 2023

7 hours ago
 RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Scree ..

RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Screening Questionnaire&#039;

9 hours ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly m ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.