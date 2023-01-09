At Least 30 Rioters Arrested in Brasilia - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) A Supreme Court judge in Brazil has ordered the arrest of 30 rioters in the capital, where supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro temporarily seized government buildings, the Brazilian G1 news portal reports.

On Sunday, Brazilian media reported that supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Congress building in Brasilia, with police dispersing them with gas and noise grenades. Protesters also attacked Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, as well as the Supreme Court building.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered the arrest of 30 people who were detained at the scene of the crime, G1 said on Sunday, adding that around 150 people were detained in Brasilia.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital.

The federal intervention in Brazil's Federal District will last until January 31, according to Lula's decree that was read out by him on Sunday from Sao Paulo.

Lula told journalists that the Sunday riots in Brasilia were "barbaric" and promised to find and punish those responsible, as well as those who financed the unrest.

On January 1, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in and started his third term as president of Brazil. He won the presidential election in the runoff on October 30, defeating Bolsonaro by a close margin, prompting countrywide protests from supporters of the former Brazilian president.