King Of UK Sends Condolence Message To Pakistan Amidst Monsoon Flooding
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 11:16 PM
In a heartfelt message, The King of the United Kingdom expressed his deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan following the devastating monsoon flooding and a tragic helicopter crash during rescue operations
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) In a heartfelt message, The King of the United Kingdom expressed his deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan following the devastating monsoon flooding and a tragic helicopter crash during rescue operations.
The King stated, "My wife and I have been desperately saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life and widespread devastation... Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with all those who have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods."
Highlighting the strong bonds between the two nations, the King added, "We are especially mindful of the enduring bonds between our nations, and of the many families in the United Kingdom with close ties to Pakistan.
"
The monarch praised the bravery and commitment of emergency services, volunteers, and local communities working tirelessly to rescue those in danger and provide relief to affected individuals.
The message concludes with the King's sincere admiration for the resilience of affected communities and his special prayers for their recovery and rebuilding efforts.
Recent Stories
Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..
Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass
LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR
ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 millio ..
SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three-day official visit
UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys condolences over victims of b ..
SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac camp
Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan reviews performance of Business F ..
DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library
60 SIs promoted to inspector rank
NCHR presents Minority Report to Deputy Speaker
More Stories From World
-
King of UK sends condolence message to Pakistan amidst monsoon flooding7 minutes ago
-
Pakistani MPs call on Nepal Speaker of House of Representative4 hours ago
-
At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident6 hours ago
-
China-Pakistan cooperation scores 12 deals worth 235 million yuan in Kashgar9 hours ago
-
Beijing Solution Expo will be unveiled at the 2025 CIFTIS9 hours ago
-
At UN, Pakistan debunks India's allegations of human rights abuses as 'fallacious'12 hours ago
-
Pakistan calls for ending women's suffering, abuse in occupied Kashmir & Palestine15 hours ago
-
China-Pakistan cooperation scores 12 deals worth 235 million yuan in Kashgar1 day ago
-
Aid into Gaza insufficient to avert ‘widespread starvation’ as Israeli restrictions continue: UN1 day ago
-
Egyptian TikToker ‘Yasmin’ revealed to be 18-year-old male student1 day ago
-
Parliamentarians HKH region emphasize to work together for climate resilience1 day ago
-
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman1 day ago