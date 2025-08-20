Open Menu

King Of UK Sends Condolence Message To Pakistan Amidst Monsoon Flooding

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 11:16 PM

King of UK sends condolence message to Pakistan amidst monsoon flooding

In a heartfelt message, The King of the United Kingdom expressed his deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan following the devastating monsoon flooding and a tragic helicopter crash during rescue operations

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) In a heartfelt message, The King of the United Kingdom expressed his deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan following the devastating monsoon flooding and a tragic helicopter crash during rescue operations.

The King stated, "My wife and I have been desperately saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life and widespread devastation... Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with all those who have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods."

Highlighting the strong bonds between the two nations, the King added, "We are especially mindful of the enduring bonds between our nations, and of the many families in the United Kingdom with close ties to Pakistan.

"

The monarch praised the bravery and commitment of emergency services, volunteers, and local communities working tirelessly to rescue those in danger and provide relief to affected individuals.

The message concludes with the King's sincere admiration for the resilience of affected communities and his special prayers for their recovery and rebuilding efforts.

