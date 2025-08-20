China shares waste paper recycling solutions with Belt and Road partners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The International Training Workshop on Waste Paper Recycling Technology, hosted by the International Cooperation Department of China's Ministry of Science and Technology and undertaken by China National Pulp and Paper Research Institute, was concluded in Shanghai recently.

During the 15-day workshop, China's advanced technologies, engineering design, products, and equipment of the pulp and paper industry were shared with professionals from 11 countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Nepal, according to China Economic Net on Wednesday.

The workshop comprised thematic lectures, factory internships, exhibition visits, and academic exchanges. Held successively in Beijing, Longyou (Zhejiang), and Shanghai, it invited nearly 20 industry experts to deliver systematic lectures on pulp and paper making as well as waste paper recycling technologies.

Overseas participants visited leading Chinese enterprises in specialty paper, household paper, papermaking machinery, and engineering design, such as China Haisum Engineering Co., Ltd., Shanghai Qingliang Industry Co., Ltd., Kingdecor (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd., Vinda International Holdings Limited, Zhejiang Hengda New Material Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Huabang Special Paper Co., Ltd. They also attended the 2025 ChinaInternational Paper Technology Exhibition and Conference to further deepen their understanding of the cutting-edge achievements and development trends in China's papermaking industry.

Notably, a platform for exchanges in the papermaking industry among Belt and Road countries was established during the workshop, aiming to enhance cooperation in papermaking, resource recycling and green development.

APP/asg