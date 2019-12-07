UrduPoint.com
At Least 8 People Killed In Terrorist Attack On Bus In Kenya - Presidential Office

Sat 07th December 2019 | 03:10 PM

At least eight people, including police officers, were killed in a terrorist attack on a bus in Wajir county in northeastern Kenya, the presidential press service said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) At least eight people, including police officers, were killed in a terrorist attack on a bus in Wajir county in northeastern Kenya, the presidential press service said on Saturday.

According to the statement, Somali-based al-Shabaab militants, affiliated to al-Qaeda, a terrorist organization banned in Russia, are the main suspects of the attack carried out on Friday evening.

The Turkish Anadolu news agency reported that the militants killed only non-Muslim people.

Al-Shabaab militants have conducted numerous attacks against non-Muslims near Wajir due to its proximity to the Kenyan-Somalian border. One of the worst attacks took place in November 2014, when al-Shabaab killed 28 Kenyan teachers after hijacking a bus traveling through Mandera Сounty.

