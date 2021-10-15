At least seven people were killed at 13 others injured in the suicide blast near a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, according to preliminary information, an eyewitness told Sputnik on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) At least seven people were killed at 13 others injured in the suicide blast near a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, according to preliminary information, an eyewitness told Sputnik on Friday.

Meanwhile, another local resident told Sputnik that 20 people were hospitalized with injuries.